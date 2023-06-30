Ikeduru Youths Endorse Uzodimma’s Second Term Bid, As Egeonu Lauds Gov

The yardstick for quality governance is embedded in governments' provision of proactive security, sound health care delivery, stable electricity, job creation, and quality road construction.

All these drive the economy, and provide fulcrum upon which good leadership revolves.

In the very words of an American statesman, lawyer, and politician, " If you would win a man to your cause, first convince him that you are his sincere friend.”. To this end, His Excellency Distinguish Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma CON, GSSRS (Onwa Oyoka) has expressed unwavering sincerity in all his dealings with the youths of Ikeduru in particular and NDI IMO at large. As such, he has won our heartily endorsement for second term in office, because " Uzodimama, aga ya ugboro abuo". The above saying can be likened to a good turn deserves another.

In the light of the foregoing, history was made today,28th June,2023 as the youths of Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State converged at the local government council headquarters, Iho and unanimously endorsed the second term bid in office, of His Excellency, Distinguish Senator Hope Uzodinma CON GSSRS (Onwa Oyoko). It was a gathering of the high and mighty from Ikeduru extraction of the 12 INEC wards comprising of 63 autonomous communities in Ikeduru.

The mammoth turn out of crowds irrespective of party affiliation expressed their satisfaction over the laudable achievements of the governor with In the last 31/2 years and promised to support the 3R Mantra of the present administration.

They reaffirmed their satisfaction, unflinching support, commitment and solidarity to the reelection bid of the governor, come 11th November,2023.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, the youth Leader of Ikeduru Local Government Area, Hon Izuchukwu Egeonu, assured them that, they will partner together to work assiduously to deliver 4/4 come 11th November,2023 governorship election in Imo State ensuring the resounding victory of his Excellency, Distinguish Senator Hope Uzodinma.

They commended the governor for fixing the Ekemele, along Okigwe Road, a monstrous nightmare, a dead trap that can be likened to Bermuda Triangle in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Today, motorists, commuters and pedestrians who ply the road can now, have a sigh of relief.

As Vladimir lenin a Russian political theorist would always say, " give me just one generation of youth, and I will transform the whole world ". Hon. Izuchukwu Egeonu has collapsed Ikeduru Youths for Uzodinma. In his words " I have collapsed the entirety of the Youths of Ikeduru for the governor, the sagacious transformational Youth leader reveals "

The movers and shakers of Ikeduru and Owerri Zone are not left out in this landslide decision but resonate with the Youths. Speakers at the occasion are the Owerri Zone Operational Leader, Prince Charles Amadi(Charlvon) who has sacrificed so much to the mission of the governor and the vision of the party in general. The parliamentarian with youthful vigor, Hon Engr Akarachi Amadi is a factor in this decision-making event. And the special one, our own Very Revd Dr CNN Nwanebo has been a reliable backbone in this all-inclusive charter. Hon Johnleoba Iheoha led credence to the youths' resolution. Dr Remy Onyewuchi, the APC Party Chairman is onboard the caravan. Hon Chuks Metu the master strategist, former Ikeduru Council Boss who has left no stone unturned through sleepless night. Mr Decency Nwokedi Chinaka, a progressive per excellence, master strategist, detribalized gentle man, ever supportive, has also worked tirelessly to the journey so far.

Other notable leaders present are; but not limited to Dr Eddy Ike, High Chief Chibuzo oguzie, Hon Magnus Melariri, High Chief V.I Ogueri, Ben Nwosu, Chief Peter Iwu, Chief Chidi Okoroafor, Engineer Ifeanyi Nwachukwu, Chris Opara, Chief Morgan Okafor, just to mention for want of space.

We beckon on all and sundry to support the 3r Mantra of Dist. Sen Hope Uzodinma and embrace the shared prosperity government to build the Imo of our collective dream.