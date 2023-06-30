Imo Guber: Odunze Insists On Debate Amongst Candidates

The Imo Gubernatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Hon. Uche Ben Odunzeh has reiterated call for debate with Candidates of other political parties contesting the November 11th, 2023 Gubernatorial election.

The business mogul turned politician made the declaration in a statement signed by his media office outlining the plan of action of the campaign arm of the Gubernatorial Candidate.

According to the release, Hon. Ben Odunzeh in the coming week will be unveiling his manifesto and his campaign office in Owerri the Imo state capital in show of readiness to unseat the incumbent Governor of the state.

“The unveiling of the manifesto is to showcase our readiness to tackle the challenges confronting the state and to give insight on our understanding of the challenges and how prepared to hit the ground running when will take over governance of the state” the statement reads.

“Our manifesto is centric and people driven. By next week we will officially unveil it to the public so as to provide all and sundry a working tool to access our performance when we finally emerges because we are resolute in our resolve to unseat the incumbent government in Imo state”

“Our government will return Imo to a path of progressive development anchored on love for humanity and socialism”

“The untapped resources in the areas of agriculture, health care, education, science and technology will be tapped for the development of the state as our administration plans to increase access to social welfare and mobility”.