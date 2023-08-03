New Ministerial Nominees Unveiled

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has read the names of 19 more Ministerial Nominees sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Among them are Ahmed Gwarzo, Bello Matawalle, Ibrahim Gaidam, Simon Lalong, Adegboyega Oyetola, Lola Adejo, Abdullahi Aliyu, and Abubakar Audu.

Last Thursday, Tinubu sent 28 nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

Names of 19 more Ministerial Nominees [Full List]

Ahmed Tijjani Gwarzo

Bosun Tijjani

Dr Maryam Shetti

Ishak Salako

Tunji Alausa

Tanko Sununu

Adegboyega Oyetola

Atiku Bagudu

Bello Matawalle

Ibrahim Geidam

Simon Bako Lalong

Lola Adejo

Shuaibu Abubakar

Tahir Mamman

Aliyu Sabi

Alkali Ahmed

Heineken Lokpobiri

Uba Maigari

Zephaniah Jissalo