New Ministerial Nominees Unveiled

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has read the names of 19 more Ministerial Nominees sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Among them are Ahmed Gwarzo, Bello Matawalle, Ibrahim Gaidam, Simon Lalong, Adegboyega Oyetola, Lola Adejo, Abdullahi Aliyu, and Abubakar Audu.
Last Thursday, Tinubu sent 28 nominees to the Senate for confirmation.
Names of 19 more Ministerial Nominees [Full List]
Ahmed Tijjani Gwarzo
Bosun Tijjani
Dr Maryam Shetti
Ishak Salako
Tunji Alausa
Tanko Sununu
Adegboyega Oyetola
Atiku Bagudu
Bello Matawalle
Ibrahim Geidam
Simon Bako Lalong
Lola Adejo
Shuaibu Abubakar
Tahir Mamman
Aliyu Sabi
Alkali Ahmed
Heineken Lokpobiri
Uba Maigari
Zephaniah Jissalo