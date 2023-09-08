The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, has dismissed the issue of non-transmission of result sheets to IReV.

Justice Haruna Tsammani said the transmission of electoral results to IReV was not mandatory.

The presiding judge stressed that there is no law that makes the transmission of electoral results from polling units mandatory.

Tsammani gave the ruling on the petition by the Labour Party, LP, on the implication of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s failure to promptly upload the photographic election result sheets to IReV.

According to Tsammani: “There is no law that says INEC must mandatorily transfer or transmit the results of the election from the polling units electronically.”

He held that the law empowers INEC to decide the means of collation of the results of elections in Nigeria.