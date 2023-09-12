Obiangwu Community Celebrates New Yam Festival in Style

. Eze-Elect Diala Preaches Peace

The Traditional Ruler- Elect, of Obiangwu Autonomous Community, Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State has called on his people to embrace Peace at all times, saying that no Community survives without living in Love and harmony.

Eze Elect, His Royal Highness, James Ibenyenwa Diala made this call at the Iriji Festival in his Palace, which was attended by a tumultuous crowd of visitors and the Nine Villages that make up Obiangwu Autonomous Community.

The New Yam festival was spiced with both Tradition and Religion as a Rev Father Prayed before the Traditionalists unveiled the New Yam, which Eze -Elect Diala said signifies the unveiling of the New Yam, for the year, and to pray to God and Forefathers to continue to give the community bountiful harvests with good yields and abundant food.

The American Trained Traditional Ruler- Elect maintained that his Community lives in peace which could be traced to the mature behavour of the people of Obiangwu, and thanked them for supporting his reign, which would soon be capped with recognition by Government.

He said he left his place of work in the United States of America, USA, to come home to serve his people as a mark of respect, and to obey the call of Tradition and Culture of his people, coupled with the responsibility to hold the “Ofo” of his Forefathers.

He expressed happiness with the reviving of the New Yam Festival in Obiangwu Community which he said was to reinvent the custom and culture of his people, adding that much as they would not forget Religion and Christianity, but they must not allow their culture to die, since it is the way of a people.

He said that Traditional Stools should be used for development and peace in the communities and maintain a peoples culture and custom, and also as a way of bringing the people together, and help the Government develop the rural Areas.

He appealed that Government should not be left alone to provide everything for the people, pleading that Traditional Stools should be the eyes of Government in the communities, especially in the area of Culture, Festivals, including Security, since nearly every Traditional Ruler knows their people, which he said is the reason he lives among his people in his domain, Obiangwu Autonomous Community.