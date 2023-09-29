HIRED ASSASSINS AFTER THE LIFE OF CHIKA ABAZU

..RFCO Raises Alarm

The Restoring Faith Campaign Organization has raised alarm over the alleged plot to Assassinate their Principal, Dr Chika Abazu, the All Progressives Congress Candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency election.

The group in a Press Statement from the Directorate of Media and Publicity, insisted that a reliable source revealed that assailants have been paid by a rich man from Akokwa to kill Dr Chika Abazu.

The Press Statement reads, ” It has come to the notice of Restoring Faith Campaign Organization through credible, unimpeachable reliable sources that a very rich man from Akokwa, vehemently opposed to the emergence of APC Ideato Federal Constituency Candidate in the person of Hon. Dr. Sir Chika Benson Abazu from the onset has paid assailants to go after his life by all means necessary.”

“While this would naturally not have elicited any reactions from us as all the appropriate security agencies are already on the trail of these conspirators, we are however constrained to bring this to the attention of the general public, particularly the long suffering and traumatized peace loving people of Ideato nation as well as the supporters of our rare gem and political game changer, Dr. Chika Benson Abazu to be vigilant and avail the security agencies any useful information at their disposal.”

“They are fully paid, massively mobilized and are on the trail of Dr Abazu. These blood sucking demons and satanic agents that have traumatized Ideato nation must be stopped once and for all for the emergence of a new political order in Ideato nation of our collective hopes and aspirations. Enough is Enough for these satanic blood suckers and their agents.”