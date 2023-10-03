Chairman Imo Council of Traditional Rulers,  Hrm Okeke Admonishes Citizens  At Iriji

By Amaechi Chidinma

The Chairman of Imo State Council of traditional institution and community policing in Imo State, HRM Eze (Dr) E.C Okeke, CFR recently celebrated his 2023 (Iri-ji) New Yam festival, amidst funfare and jubilations.

The well attended 2 days event which took place at Obi Eze Imo Mbari Street Owerri showcased beehives of activities it also witnessed the presence of high profiled dignitaries from within and outside the shore of the country who graced the event.

In his welcome address, Hrm Okeke expressed happiness on the 2023 Iriji, he said the event is the collective resolve of the traditional rulers to showcase, promote and propagate the Igbo culture and customs, he reminded citizens that the year’s Iriji is the maiden event in Imo State curtsey of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma, Hrm Okeke also disclosed that the Governor has placed a high premium on the traditional institution in Imo State since inception of his administration, he said Iriji is the most significant cultural heritage ceremony celebrated by Igbos annually to thank God for a bountiful harvest and numerous blessings. He reiterated that the Iriji also showcases the hard work of Igbo people, he added that the event also unites Igbos both at home and in diapora, Hrm Okeke urge Igbo citizen to keep on sustaining the rich cultural heritage of their land.

The climax of the event is conferment of titles to deserving sons and daughters, from Igbo nation and other parts of the States who has performed excellently well in their areas of endeavours.