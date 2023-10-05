..As Teams Sets For Gombe Battle

Enyimba Int’l FC Gaffer, George Finidi has expressed the clubs intent to retain the League title they won last season.

The former Super Eagles winger who also played for Ajax FC and Real Betis made this declaration ahead of their NPFL match day 2 encounter against Gombe United at the Pantami Stadium insisting his team will go into every match with a winning mentality.

The Nine time League champions were not in action last weekend as their opponents, Bendel Insurance were away for a continental engagement but will travel to Gombe for their first NPFL action of the 2023/24 season against the Savannah Scorpions.

“Enyimba is good to go although you won’t know untill we have a proper game.

“Judging by the preseason we’ve had, it’s

been good and the boys are ready to go. They know what is at stake and will always their our best.

The people’s Elephant have met the weekends opponent 20 times competitively and have won 11 times drawing 4 and losing 5 times to them.

The recent meeting between both sides saw Enyimba winning 1-2 at away in February 11, 2023 and making it a double over the Savanah boys 5-0 at home in May 7th, 2023.

“We ant to go to Gombe this weekend and win. We don’t want to speculate it course this is Enyimba and we want to go to matches, home and away and win every game, that’s the mentality we hope to carry when approaching every game.

“This season our target it to retain the League. Are we going to achieve it, no one knows because we’ve not even played our first game but my target is to retain the NPFL trophy we will do everything possible to actualize that.