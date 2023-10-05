Imo Sports Commissioner, OKoronkwo Hails SWAN’s Role In Sports Devt

..Expresses Confidence Heartland Will Excel In NPFL

The Imo State Commissioner for Sports, Youth and Social Development, Hon Emeka Okoronkwo has hailed efforts of the members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN towards sports development in the state.

Speaking during a parley with members of SWAN in his Office on Wednesday at the State Secretariat “Egbe Eji Eje Ogu” as he is fondly called thanked SWAN members for their commitment to their duties which he acknowledged has always motivated him and his ministry to strive for the best including the criticisms.

He maintained that his association with the sports writers since his assumption of office has been a major catalyst to the numerous successes the state has recorded including the quick promotion of the Naze Millionaires from NNL to NPFL.

While assuring that Heartland FC will do well in this seasons league, Hon Okoronkwo noted that the management and the technical crew have done a good job during their recruitment exercise irrespective of the little set back during their opening encounter against Lobi Stars that ended in draw at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

The Sports Commissioner who also took time to appreciate Governor Hope Uzodinma for his unflinching support towards youth and sports development said he is satisfied with the states recent performance at the just concluded National Youth Games at Asaba, Delta State pointing out that even as other states went about hiring athletes including over aged ones that the game is meant to develop the young talents and that Imo stuck to the rules to achieve the ultimate goal.

Hon OKoronkwo also announced the appointment of Imo SWAN Secretary, Tunde Liadinas the new Media Officer of Heartland adding that Solomon Onu still retains his position as the Club’s Media Director.

In their reaction, the General Manager of Heartland FC, Mr Promise Nwachukwu, The Club’s General Coordinator and former Captain, Casmir Mbachu and the Clubs Head of Admin, Barr (Mrs) Anukam all appreciated SWAN for their role in making the club regain it’s lost glory and called for more synergy between both bodies.