CJN Swears In 23 New Federal High Court Judges

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ari­woola, has sworn in 23 newly appointed judges of the Federal High Court (FHC).

The Judges were sworn in on Wednesday, at an event held at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja.

A statement by the court’s Director of Information, Dr. Festus Akande, listed the new judges as Dipeolu Deinde Isaac from Ogun State; Ogundare Ke­hinde Olayiwola from Ekiti State; Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu from Lagos State; Musa Kakaki from Kaduna State; Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige from Sokoto State; Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr. from Oyo State and Sharon Tanko Ishaya from Kebbi State.

Others are Salim Olasupo Ibrahim from Ogun State; Yilwa Hauwa Joseph from Gombe State; Wigwe-Oreh Chituru Joy from Rivers State; Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi from Kogi State; Any­alewa Onoja-Alapa from Benue State; Amina Aliyu Mohammad from Katsina State; Abiodun Jor­dan Adeyemi from Kwara State; Hauwa Buhari from Federal Cap­ital Territory; and Aishatu Auta Ibrahim from Borno State.

The rest are Hussaini Dadan-Garba from Bauchi State; Ibrahim Ahmad Kala from Gombe State; Mashkur Salisu from Zamfara State; Onah Chi­gozie Sergius from Enugu State; Egbe Raphael Joshua from Bayel­sa State; Ekerete Udofot Akpan from Akwa Ibom State; and Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam from Ebo­nyi State.