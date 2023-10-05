Imo Taxi & Bus Drivers Welfare Association Endorse Uzodinma’s Re-election, At 2023 Annual Convention

By Amaechi Chidinma

The members of Taxi and Bus Drivers Welfare Association Imo State chapter, on this day been 21st Sept. 2023 adopted and endorsed the Imo state Governor , His Excellency distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma at the State Capital in Owerri during their 2023 annual delegate convention.

The well attended event which took place at Mess 77 Hotel, Kanu Nwankwo Street behind G.U.O transport relief junction, Egbu road, Owerri Imo State , with the theme centered on the welfare of drivers showcased beehive of activities and witnessed the presence of Government appointees , heads of transport union and high profiled personalities amongst whom is the Special adviser to the Governor on Archives Nze-obi Ben T K Osuji ( Nze Dum of Owerri) of famous Ama JK, Personal Assistant to the Honorable Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Nze who represented the commissioner for Transport, Hon. Anozie Orisemeka,

C P. Dan, Nkem Okoro (Rtd), Security Adviser to the Governor of Imo State. Chief Kenneth C. Iheonunekwu, Special Adviser (S A) to the Governor of Imo State on Ease of doing business, the chief security officer (CSO) of the Association Mr Chris Nwadike and the national board of trustees of the Association and other dignitaries.

In his address, the state chairman of the Association Hon. Engr. Steven Madu (aka NWA-PROPHET) unequivocally stated that the welfare of the taxi and bus drivers in the state is his ought most priority.

The chairman said the primary objective of the Noble Association is to protect and enhanced the economic wellbeing of the people, he further elaborated the word” welfare” as the symbol of the Association, he maintained that welfare refers to a range of government programs that provide financial or other aid to individuals or groups who cannot support themselves.

He said welfare programs are usually funded by Taxpayers and allow people to cope with financial stress during challenging periods of their lives.

Speaking further, Hon. Engr. Madu disclosed that , Taxi and Bus Drivers are the most populous sector in the state, who generate the highest internal Revenue which he said is approximately not less than #25m to #30m on daily basis for the economic development of the state . He gave an example of welfare more broadly, he added that welfare also encompass efforts to provide a basic level of well-being through free or subsidized social services such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, vocational training, and public housing.

The chairman assured that under his leadership, the noble association will work in line with the policies of the government of the day to be able to boast , the people economy, which he said prompted the members of the association to unanimously agree to adopt and endorse his Excellency Distinguished Senator. Hope Uzodima for re -election, they echoed , in his words “we are not only going to work for Hope Uzodimma, but we going to partner with his Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma in the Nov 11 governorship election in Imo State” he expressed.

The chairman, Hon. Engr. Madu , seized the platform to call for a Courtesy Visit to the governor to partner with him in the actualization of his 4+4 project.

Hon. Engr. Steven Madu applauded the house for their resolve and they unanimously adopted and Endorse Governor Uzodinma as a result of his good works ,he further cited numerous projects courtesy of the present administration , viz: Owerri -Obowo UmuahiaRoad ,Owerri-Orlu Road , Owerri Amaraku Okigwe road projects which he said will give a sigh of relief to commuters and passengers plying the road , he reiterated that the Imo state Governor has also engaged the youths through the skill up program , he applauded the National Health Insurance scheme (NHIS) in Imo state and other programs geared towards uplifting the lives of Imo citizens.

In his keynote address , the Special Adviser to His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodinma on Archives , Hon. Nze-Obi Osuji who also doubles as the grand patron of the association stressed on the need for continuity of governance in Imo state , in his words ” There is need for continuity of governance in Imo state to ensure the continuity of good work for a candidate who understands the link between governance and economic empowerment and the role which good governance can play in providing enabling environment for the betterment of the association” he expressed.

Hon . Nze-obi , urged members of the association and Imo citizens to support the 4+4 project for the Governor by rising up to the challenge of re – electing Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma come Nov 11 2023 , whom his said have shown capacity through his developmental and infrastructural projects with facts and reliable evidence on ground viz: network of roads , security , people oriented projects and policies geared towards enhancing the quality and standard of living of Imo citizens.

The Personal Assistant to the Hon. Commissioner for transport in Imo State , Hon. Nze. Express his profound gratitude to the association and its leadership for having a cordial relationship with the government, he promised to take their message to the Hon. Commissioner. He applauded the house for their turn out and their support to Governor Uzodinma ‘s re-election bid

The members also assured that they are 100% behind Governor Uzodinma