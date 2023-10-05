IMSUBEB Contractors Appeal To Uzodinma Over Unpaid Executed Projects

.Pledges Support To Gov’s Second Term Bid

Contractors who handled building projects for the Imo State Universal Basic Education Board, IMSUMBEB, have cried out for help and appealed to Governor Hope Uzodinma to come to their aid.

Speaking to Journalists in Owerri yesterday, the Contractors said that they are experiencing tough times this period, following the hardship in the country, and prayed that God should touch the heart of the Governor to direct that they be paid for jobs they have already executed for IMSUBEB.

They lamented that hunger and health hazards are tormenting their families for lack of fund to take care of such challenges.

They appealed to the Governor to have mercy on them, as some of them have even died for lack of money to buy even drugs to take care of their health issues.

They begged the Governor to temper justice with mercy, since some of them after executing their jobs are owed for nearly four years now, even as Bank loans they obtained for the projects are pilling causing them high blood pressure.

They said that they are already working for the Governor’s second term bid, since his first outing is remarkable and needs to continue in office.

They blamed their self appointed Leader, who caused their payment to become an issue, even when the Governor had approved that they should be paid, only for some contractors receive their payments, leaving out nearly 80% of the entire contractors now languishing in penury without payment to date.

They asked the Governor to kindly revisit their plight and direct for their payment before they perish in their numbers.