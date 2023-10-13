Saudi Boss, Mancini Targets First Win In Friendly Against Super Eagles

Saudi Arabia head coach, Roberto Mancini, will be targeting the first win of his tenure when his side take on the Super Eagles in a friendly on Friday (today).

Mancini took charge of the Green Falcons in March following the resignation of Herve Renard.

The Asians lost 3-1 to Costa Rica in Mancini’s first game in charge

The second fixture also ended in a 1-0 defeat to South Korea.

The clash against the Super Eagles will be another huge test for Mancini and his boys.

They will come up against quality stars like Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and others.

Both teams will do battle at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao.

Kick-off is 5:00 pm Nigerian time.