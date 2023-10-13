Tranmere Rovers FC Marks 1-Yr Partnership Anniversary With EOCF

..As Club Reiterates Resolve To Sustain Late Elkannah’s Legacies

He may have passed on to be with the Lord many years ago, but the fun memories/legacies of Late Elkannah Onyeal “Mercedes” as he was fondly called has continued to echo from his resting place at Umunjam in Ihitte-Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA across the globe and particularly in Liverpool, England where he was a legend playing for Tranmere Rovers FC in the early 60’s.

This is even more very evident as the club recently during this year’s Black History Month, Tranmere Rovers In the Community (TRIC) celebrated the First Year Anniversary of the club’s partnership with the foundation set up by his son, Elkanah Onyeali Foundation (EOCF), to support in carrying on his wishes.

Recall that TRIC partnered with EOCF last October after Rtn Obidinma Onyeali (KSC), the president of the foundation and son of Elkanah, unveiled to the club last wish of his father to be recognised by Rovers.

Elkanah was Tranmere’s first black player and one of the first Nigerians to play professional football in Britain. He scored nine goals in his 16 appearances for Rovers after joining in 1960.

Since the beginning of the partnership last October, TR’s work with the foundation has included sending Tranmere branded shirts over to Nigeria to present to the winners of the foundation’s tournament in memory of Elkannah and welcoming Rtn Obidinma over to watch a Tranmere match in March this year.

Rtn Obidinma was in Liverpool to watch Rovers play Newport County, a fixture his father also played in during his time at Prenton Park.

The Foundation’s President had the opportunity to give a speech to each of the lounges in attendance for the match about the work his foundation, set up in his father’s memory, does in enabling young Nigerian footballers to find their way in the game and how proud he was to be at Prenton Park.

He was also taken on a tour round the club’s stadium in Prenton Park, where Club Archivist & Ambassador, Tony Coombes presented him with a collection of articles and photographs relating to his father’s time with the Club in 1960.

It is however very exciting and imperative to note that this October, officials of the club are once again pleased to confirm that Rtn Obidinma is planning his return to Prenton Park for another match in the near future.

They are expectantly looking forward to welcoming him again and continuing our partnership with the foundation in line with sustaining that wishes of late Elkanah