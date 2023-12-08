The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku has expressed overwhelming joy over the final victory of the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma at the Supreme Court, in connection with the outcome of the 2019 Governorship election in the state.

Prof. Njoku who fielded questions from newsmen in his office, at the state Government House, Owerri, said the development has brought to rest all contestations about the 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

“I think finally the case of the victory of Senator Hope Uzodimma at the 2019 general elections must be over. The opposition threw everything at him, called him all sorts of names, but by the grace of God he has withered them all”.

The number two citizen of Imo State, referring to the fact that the governor has just recently won his reelection, described him as a vehicle that has a brand new engine, “very feat to go anywhere”.

“He has shown that he has capacity and I believe that, with what has happened today at the Supreme Court, all of Imo State will be convinced that Hope Uzodimma can actually stand the test of time.

“In the last election, the people went on his side and he won in 27 out of the 27 Local Government Areas in the state, which classically, rubbished all the claims and derogatory names by the opposition. It shows that what we truly have is the people’s governor. I think Hope Uzodimma must always be referred to as the people’s governor, because he resonates with the people”.

The deputy governor enthused that nobody can ever again say that the governor did not win the election in 2019.

While acknowledging the legitimate right of people to seek redress in Courts over the outcome of the elections, Prof. Njoku advised them to be mindful of the type of cases they approach the courts with, to avoid what happened in the case in question at the Supreme Court, where the Supreme Court threw a charge of N40m at the lawyer who brought the case.

“I think it is time for all Imo people to stop fighting, but get together, work with the governor and ensure that we can all, in cohesion, develope our state. This is our state, we must build it, and the only way we can build it is by bringing all the positive energies of the state together.

“I know quite sure that Hope Uzodimma is a leader in this respect and he is willing to open his arms and receive all those who want to work with him, to develop Imo State and this is what we need in Imo State”, Prof Njoku advised.