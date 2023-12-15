Christmas Love: Kanu Leads Enyimba FC On Community Service To Hospitalized Patients

NPFL Champions, Enyimba Int’l FC has continued to raise the bar under the leadership of FIFA Ambassador, Kanu Papilo Nwankwo.

Following the back to back sponsorship acquisitions, the administration of the former Super Eagles captain has added a positive and unique twist to football administration in Nigeria by launching the Enyimba Foundation in conjunction with Kanu Heart Foundation and the Abia State Government with the intention for community and charity services aimed at helping the needy and the unreached persons including hospitalized patients, students and young talented players in our society.

With Enyimba not in action untill next week Thursday against Oriental brothers, Rangers Int’l FC, this was kick started with a one day Christmas Hospital visitation on Wednesday December 13, 2023 as players, Coaches, Technical Crew/Back room Staff, Management members, Board members as well as friends and partners of the club visited three selected hospitals, St Anthony Hospital Aba, SDA Hospital Aba and the Abia State Teaching Hospital Aba (General Hospital) with items to celebrate the yuletide with patients.

Addressing the patients, Kanu said the move is to share the spirit of the Christmas particularly with those who are alone without anyone to help them and make them feel loved.

“We know that it is not easy to be confined on the sick bed especially at this period of the season so that’s why as part of our community service as a club, we deemed it fit to come and share the spirit of Christmas with you all.

“Haven been hospitalized some time during my active days and still returned to fulfill my dream as a player winning medals for my Country and clubs, I wish to bring such hope to you to always look up to God our healer as all hopes are not lost.

“The former Arsenal, Ajax, Inter Milan, Portsmouth and West Brom striker said the foundation with it’s partners will subsequently as part of it’s objectives visit kids in Schools, Prisoners and aim to help young and talented youths to help them realize their dream of becoming professional players.

Heads of the hospitals in their respective responses including, Mrs Laura Nzeribe Restorepo (Director of St Anthony Hospital) and Head of Admin, Hon Ben Odika, Dr Ohuka of SDA hospital, Mrs Ibetu, Director of Nursing Abia State Teaching Hospital who represented the MD, Prof John Chikezie all commended Kanu, Enyimba FC and their partners for conceiving such a wonderful idea of giving to those in need who are hospitalized.

Special moments during the visit was the interaction with some of the patients, special prayers offered by the club for the patients quick healing as well as from the patients for the club’s continued success and progress as well as safe journey in all their match travels.

Highlights of the day includes handing over of Enyimba FC jersey to the patients and particularly one little Korede Onutire who was at the Abia Teaching Hospital on visit and on sighting King Kanu got excited and promised to work hard to be like his hero when he grows up.

Some of the ex Internationals, Board members and Enyimba legends who were part of the visit includes, Uche Okechukwu “Gentles Giant”, Coach Finidi George, Obinna Nwaneri, Emeka Nwanna “Ayaya”, Ifeanyi Ekwueme (Enyimba Sporting Director) among many others