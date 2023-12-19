Imo Strikers Queens Sweep Awards @ Ifeanyi Chiejine Memorial Cup In Asaba

Imo Strikers have been crowned undisputed champions of the 2023 Ifeanyi Chiejine Memorial Cup Championship after an emphatic and sweeping 6-1 thrashing of Giant Empress in the epic final decided Sunday at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Exclusivenews.com.ng reports.

The double brace brings her total tally in the championship to 14 goals, with Oscar Precious, her strike terror teammate, scoring one to take her tally in the week-long festival of football orchestra to seven goals.

The Arugo Girls went 2-0 up in the first period, with Harmony opening the floodgate of goals in the very first minute after kick off. She went on to double her side’s advantage four minutes later as the rampant Nelly Orisakwe girls went 2-0 up going into the break.

With their eyes fixed on the top prize, Imo Strikers resumed from where they left off in the first period, increasing their tally to 3-0 early in the second half.

The Girls from the God’s Own State, Abia, reduced the deficit twenty minutes into the restart, much to the chagrin of Imo Strikers who went on to add three more goals to bring the final scores to 6-1 in favour of the 2022 losing finalists, Imo Strikers.

Right from the first day of the championship, Imo Strikers made no pretences about their desire and determination to win after narrowly missing last year’s top prize.

They did not only emerge overall champions in grand style, they convincingly went ahead to sweep the individual awards in a most emphatic fashion.

Chidi Harmony, with unassailable haul of 14 goals in the week-long tournament, emerged undisputed highest goal scorer and took home the golden shoe award.

Her teammate, Oscar Precious, was adjudged as the Most Valuable Player, MVP, of the tournament while Giant Empress goalkeeper was the voted as Best Goalkeeper of the Championship.

Brave Hearts of Benin won the Fair Play Award As the competition came to a thrilling climax on Sunady, 17 December, 2023.