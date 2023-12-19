Emenike, Oparanozie Endorse DNC Unity Cup

_..As 2023 Edition Kicks Off

The 2023 DNC Unity Cup football competition kicked off on Saturday, 16th December 2023 with Umuagha Team B grabbing the first three points at stake in a narrow 1-0 victory over Nkwokwu Team A.

The opening encounter was held at the Central School Field, Eziama Obiato along Owerri- Onitsha Road, Imo State.

The 10th Anniversary of the tournament which is powered by DNC Sports Management, under the leadership of, Engr Chima Umunnakwe will run from 16th – 30th December 2023 as Six teams; Ezioha Team A & Team B, Umuagha Team A & Team B as well as Nkwokwu Team A and Team B will jostle for the coveted price.

Speaking on the Tournament to newsmen, Engr Chima reiterated that the objective of the competition is to discover, harness and project talents abroad which is evident with the number of scouts that graced the kick off including the duo of former Super Eagles and Super Falcons strikers, Emmanuel Emenike and Desire Oparanozie endorsing the competition.