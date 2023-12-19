Prince Ogbonna Lauds Oparanozie’s Glorious Football Career

_.. Felicitates With Ex-Super Falcon’s Home Coming_

The Chairman of the Imo State Sports Commission, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” has congratulated Imo born retired professional player, Desire Oparanozie on the successful end of her illustrious career.

Reacting on the former Super Falcons career to the media during the Home Coming testimonial match organized by the Imo State Football myAssociation and Friends of Desire Oparanozie, Prince Ogbonna described the Amawom in Owerri Municipal Council born ex player as an epitome of beauty and brain noting that her humility and respect to her elders stands her out.

“Am not surprised that we are gathered here today to celebrate a living legend because Desire has always shown the capacity to do great things from her young age.

“Her illustrious career as a footballer never went into her head as she always kept her cool even at difficult times she is always composed with the right attitude.

“I must say here that the young girls especially the upcoming female footballers should emulate her unique and examplary lifestyle to fashion their own career.

“As you already know all through her playing time, she epitomized what a woman in sports should represent with a caring heart and a vocal voice development of the girl child in our society.

“The FA and everyone who has made this occasion a success deserves accolade for it is a befitting one in which my Administration as Imo state Sports Commission Boss will always support.

He however urged the former African Women Nations Cup winner not to relent in her activities to encourage the young girls who obviously look up to her on their way to stadium.