Imo NUJ Week Ends In Grand Style, As Five Honour With  Various Awards

By Nkama Chioma

The 2023 Nigeria Union of Journalists Imo State Council Press week which started on Sunday December 10th with a Thanksgiving Service at Cathedral Church Of The Transfiguration Of Our Lord, CATOL, ended on Saturday at the Unions Secretariat with a call on government to look into the welfare of Imo Journalists.

The above remark was made by the chairman of the occasion, Engr Barr Obioma Success Akagburuonye, JP

In his words “one aspect that both the government and wealthy individuals in this country should collaborate for result, is the welfare of practising Journalists in the state and the nation so as to encourage them to remain professionals in discharge of their onerous responsibilities.”

Continuing, he mentioned that he doesn’t believe in the saying that Journalists should wait for their reward in Heaven. While they wait for that, they should at least start from here to get the rewards, for their patriotism and flair for Nation building.

In conclusion, he commended the union for the apt theme chosen which is “Journalism In The 21st century”

The State Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Imo Council Comrade Ifeanyi Nwanguma JP, in his speech hinted that press week is a period set aside for practising Journalists to take stock, relax and cross examine their activities during the year and also an avenue to appreciate friends who have been of immense support to them during the course of them carrying out their constitutional responsibilities as Journalists.

He Expressed gratitude to members of the association and most importantly the planning committee headed by Rotn. Everest Ezihe for their support and words of encouragement that made the occasion a huge success

The commissioner for information and strategy Chief Declan Emelumba who represented the Gov Dist Sen Hope Uzodinma expressed satisfaction with the achievements made so far in Nwanguma’s administration as he advised, that the Journalists shouldn’t relent in working in synergy with Uzodinma as he is willing to remain friends with them

Emelumba encouraged them to sharpen their tools by engaging in trainings that would help in their profession adding also, that they should apply patriotic sense of judgment in their reportage.

Others who spoke at the event reiterated that Journalists as the fourth estate of the realm should be professional in discharge of their duties by verifying properly before Disseminating to the public to avoid heating up the atmosphere with unproven news.

The highlight of the day were the expository lecture topics given on Media and Nation building, Insecurities: The role of media and the presentation of awards to deserving personalities in the persons of Barr Success Obioma Akagburuonye, Pillar of Philanthropy, Sen Osita Izunaso, people living with disabilities, Philanthropic Ambassador, High Chief Bright Chimezie Njoku-The pride of Journalism, Dr Roy Kelechi Nwakanma-Epitome of Philanthropy and HRH Eze Marcel Uzegbu -Icon of humanitarian services.

The event ended peacefully as members were reminded by the NUJ Chairman, Nwanguma to come out enmasse for the associations end of year party which would be held at the press center Secretariat on Wednesday the 20th of December.