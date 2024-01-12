Anambra Burial Law Against Ostentatious Display Of Wealth Must Be Adhered To –Soludo Warns Communities

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has ordered the distribution of Anambra State Burial Law booklet to all communities in the state.

The governor said this will keep people abreast with the provisions of the law, and also help them to avoid contravening them.

Soludo who spoke at the funeral mass of late Rev. Fr. Prof. Stephen Chukwujekwu, on Thursday at St. Patrick Cathedral, Awka, said the state government plans to enforce compliance with the law.

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has ordered the distribution of Anambra State Burial Law booklet to all communities in the state.

The governor said this will keep people abreast with the provisions of the law, and also help them to avoid contravening them.

Soludo who spoke at the funeral mass of late Rev. Fr. Prof. Stephen Chukwujekwu, on Thursday at St. Patrick Cathedral, Awka, said the state government plans to enforce compliance with the law.

The Anambra State Burial Law which was made under the administration of Former Governor Willie Obiano had banned ostentatious display of wealth during burials.

Some of the provisions of the law banned serving food at burials, production of voluminous brochures, limiting days of events to just one day and banning other flamboyant expenditures.

Soludo had in December last year buried his late father, Pa Simeon Soludo, and had boasted that he adhered strictly to the law.

Soludo speaking at St Patrick’s Cathedral said: “The late priest was a brother, friend, and former colleague to me. I offer condolences to the family and the church, and I commend the compliance with the state’s burial law.

“There is a growing awareness and compliance with the burial law among Anambra citizens. The distribution of the booklet containing the law’s full details is on all communities, and I emphasize that its strict enforcement will begin soon.”

Soludo emphasized the importance of respecting laws, stating that without obedience, even religious principles like the Ten Commandments would be useless.

On Wednesday, Soludo had tongue-lashed Rev Fr Emmanuel Obimma and his brother, Charles, during the burial of their late mother, Grace.

The governor rebuked them for holding an ostentatious burial for their late mother in violation of the state’s burial law.

He noted that Charles Obimma, a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly was a part of the lawmakers who passed the Anambra Burial Law, but stated his disappointment that he flaunted it.