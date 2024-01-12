Uzodimma’s 3R Govt Sets for Second Term, Says Event Is To Celebrate lmolites 

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo.

Everything is set for the celebration of second anniversary of the governor Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma on the 15th of January 2024.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri the State Capital, the Commissioner for information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emeluba in his speech said that the everything is ready for the occasion as people from all works of life will grace the occasion.

He noted that adequate and necessary security arrangement have been put in place to ensure that the event is hitch free.

He also said that necessary steps have been taken to manage the huge crowd expected at the event.

Across the State will be intact during the course of the event.

Emeluba also added that the swearing in ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate Imo people by the governor who voted massively for him. “this is why we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the celebration of Imo people is at the center of this historic event”.

He also said that reports have it that people from 27 local government areas of the state indicate that Imo people are eager to be part of the historic occasion.

“They are looking up to it with much enthusiasm and great joy”.

The occasion has 100 members as committee which was set up by the governor with Senator Chris Anyanwu and Chief Cosmas Iwu as Chairman and co -chairman of the occasion.