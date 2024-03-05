Alleged Reckless Conduct: Ihitaoha Uratta Royal Cabinet Sanctions, Withdraws Chieftaincy Title From Erring Member, Egbujor

The Eze Oha 2 of Ihitaoha Uratta Ancient Community of Owerri North local government area of Imo state, His Royal Highness, Eze Dr Sir E.C.Okoro has kicked out Mr. Obichere Egbujor of Umuokike village of Owaelu Uratta from his royal cabinet over alleged reckless conduct bordering on criminal activities and gross insurbordination.

The letter conveying the royal father’s action portrays the deposed ex-chief and former Ihitaoha Uratta royal cabinet member, Obichere Egbujor as a man who has suddenly snowballed into unbecoming, indecorous, childish and most embarrassing conduct.

The letter dated Monday, March 4, 2024 and endorsed by the royal palace secretary, Engr Chief Enoch EkeOpara further, indicates that Mr. Obichere Egbujor’s recalcitrant conduct on issues bordering on the overall well-being of the community was unbecoming of a chieftaincy title holder and member of highly reverred Ihitaoha Uratta royal cabinet.

Signifying that the sacked royal cabinet member, Obichere Egbujor constituted himself a nuisance and one whose attitude of late, had become a far cry from good behaviuor, the sack letter reads in part, ” with dismay, it has come to the notice of Ezeoha 2 cabinet members that you, Obichere Egbujor has constituted yourself into criminal activities and pressure group, militating against the Ezeship stool of Ihitaoha Uratta. Your uncooperative attitude and refusal to take corrections from your cabinet colleagues, not being amenable to reasons and always going contrary to chieftaincy title holders behavioural standards has become unbearable and most embarrassing in the community. By so doing, you have violated the Ezeoha 2 cabinet’s constitution in article 11 paragraph (f), the very code of conduct prescribed for Ihitaoha Uratta cabinet chieftaincy title holders with Eze Dr Sir Emmanuel C Okoro(MSI, Royal), the Ezeoha 2 of Ihitaoha Uratta as the traditional head. We are therefore, constrained to advise our Eze to invoke the powers bestowed on him as the Ezeoha of Ihiteoha Uratta to strike out/revoke your chieftaincy title and its attendant honours with immediate effect. Consequently, our traditional ruler has agreed and directed that you, Obichere Egbujor should desist from parading yourself as Ihitaoha Uratta chieftaincy title holder forthwith”.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the delisted and recapped royal cabinet member, Obichere comment on the development proved abortive as his telephone line was consistently not available.