Umuoyima Town Union Newly Elected  Excos Pay Courtesy Visit To Owerri Nchise Chief Priest, Reginald Ejiogu

By Amaechi Chidinma

Over the weekend , the newly elected Executives of Umuoyima Town Union  led by the President General  (PG) Mr Ozoemena Mbanu , went on courtesy visit to the Chief Priest of Owerri Nchise , High . Chief Reginald Ejiogu ( Nwakom Ala Owerre) , to familiarize with him and notify him of the ongoing projects they have already embarked on  since assumption of office in 13th January 2024.

Speaking on the essence of the visit , the  newly elected President General of Umuoyima Town Union , Mr Ozoemena Mbanu  said , it is to notify the Chief Priest , High . Chief Ejiogu ,  that the new executives  have already embark on some signature projects  . He said   ” Not up to two months we were elected , we have  started a hall , toilet and bathroom project at the old Ogbosis” , he disclosed that him and his Executives will leave no stone unturned to ensure Umuoyima is developed.

Mr Mbanu seized the platform to urge aggrieved individuals to sheath their sword, he promised to run an all-inclusive administration, he reiterated that the newly elected Executives, were sent by God to liberate Umuoyima Autonomous Community, he advised the indigenes to come together for a greater Umuoyima.

In his speech ,  Secretary to High Chief Ejiogu , Chief Chikere Felix (Esq)  extolled  Mr Mbanu and his Executives  , he said ” The new administration is capable , the President General has started  giving us the dividend of democracy , he is ready to embrace any move without fear or favour, they are out to set the pace   , the pharoah that does not  know Joseph has come the previous PGs has failed us ” .he submitted .

The Public Relations Officer of the Town Union Mr Amadi Ezeruomuaka, hinted that the newly elected executives are ready for the betterment of Umuoyima , he applauded High Chief Ejiogu  for   his active participation during their election , he maintained that the emergence of the new executive  will make Umuoyima Community an example of how a Community should be , he said  Umuoyima has always be in the forefront especially in Cleanliness  , he said ” Other communities will learn from us  , we now have a new phase of Umuoyima , our community used to be the best in terms of Cleanliness in Owerri Nchise during Mbakwe’s administration , it is verifiable , with our emergence we will bounce back  ” he expressed .

In their respective speeches , the Director Of Social (DOS) Mr Kelechi Ebere , Assistant PRO , Mr Emeka Egejuru , and  and a community leader Hon  Paschal Mbanu stressed on the need for peace and unity to reign in Umuoyima Community  , also  with the notion that the visit will go along way to develop Umuoyima Autonomous Community.

Responding to the visit  , the Chief Priest  of Owerri Nchise , High. Chief Reginald Ejiogu (Nwakom Ala Owerri ) , thanked the Town Union Executives  for the visit , he reminded the Executives that there  are much task ahead for them to fulfill, expecially on the Umuoyima Town Hall which he said is in a very bad shape  , in his words ” Umuoyima has the poorest town hall , I am surprised where the Umuoyima revenue goes to ” he expressed .

High Chief Ejiogu advised the newly elected executives  to take it as a priority to put  the Umuoyima Town Hall in order and build it to standard ,  he also enjoined the Executives to make transparency , equity and fairness  their watchword , and also ensure they have a signature project which they will be remembered for , when they are no more in office .

Speaking further, High Chief Ejiogu stressed on the need  for the youths , elderly ,men , women and children to be involved in Community affairs and  a reconciliatiatory administration be formed  , to Foster unity among indigenes

Below are the names of the newly elected Executives in Umuoyima Autonomous Community.

Mbanu Ozoemena – President General

Nze Ugochukwu -Vice President General

Uba Michael -Secretary General

Nze Osita -Assistant Sec General

Akujobi Kenneth Onyewuchi -Financial Secretary

 Nkwopara Christopher- Treasurer

Amadi Ezeruomuaka- Public  Relation Officer

Egeruru Emeka- Assistant Publicity Relation Officer

Mbanu Obinna- Provost I

Nze Azubuike-Provost II

Ebere Kelechi – Director of Social I

Mbanu Nnanna-  Assistant Director of Social II

