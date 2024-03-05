Umuoyima Town Union Newly Elected  Excos Pay Courtesy Visit To Owerri Nchise Chief Priest, Reginald Ejiogu

By Amaechi Chidinma

Over the weekend , the newly elected Executives of Umuoyima Town Union led by the President General (PG) Mr Ozoemena Mbanu , went on courtesy visit to the Chief Priest of Owerri Nchise , High . Chief Reginald Ejiogu ( Nwakom Ala Owerre) , to familiarize with him and notify him of the ongoing projects they have already embarked on since assumption of office in 13th January 2024.

Speaking on the essence of the visit , the newly elected President General of Umuoyima Town Union , Mr Ozoemena Mbanu said , it is to notify the Chief Priest , High . Chief Ejiogu , that the new executives have already embark on some signature projects . He said ” Not up to two months we were elected , we have started a hall , toilet and bathroom project at the old Ogbosis” , he disclosed that him and his Executives will leave no stone unturned to ensure Umuoyima is developed.

Mr Mbanu seized the platform to urge aggrieved individuals to sheath their sword, he promised to run an all-inclusive administration, he reiterated that the newly elected Executives, were sent by God to liberate Umuoyima Autonomous Community, he advised the indigenes to come together for a greater Umuoyima.

In his speech , Secretary to High Chief Ejiogu , Chief Chikere Felix (Esq) extolled Mr Mbanu and his Executives , he said ” The new administration is capable , the President General has started giving us the dividend of democracy , he is ready to embrace any move without fear or favour, they are out to set the pace , the pharoah that does not know Joseph has come the previous PGs has failed us ” .he submitted .

The Public Relations Officer of the Town Union Mr Amadi Ezeruomuaka, hinted that the newly elected executives are ready for the betterment of Umuoyima , he applauded High Chief Ejiogu for his active participation during their election , he maintained that the emergence of the new executive will make Umuoyima Community an example of how a Community should be , he said Umuoyima has always be in the forefront especially in Cleanliness , he said ” Other communities will learn from us , we now have a new phase of Umuoyima , our community used to be the best in terms of Cleanliness in Owerri Nchise during Mbakwe’s administration , it is verifiable , with our emergence we will bounce back ” he expressed .

In their respective speeches , the Director Of Social (DOS) Mr Kelechi Ebere , Assistant PRO , Mr Emeka Egejuru , and and a community leader Hon Paschal Mbanu stressed on the need for peace and unity to reign in Umuoyima Community , also with the notion that the visit will go along way to develop Umuoyima Autonomous Community.

Responding to the visit , the Chief Priest of Owerri Nchise , High. Chief Reginald Ejiogu (Nwakom Ala Owerri ) , thanked the Town Union Executives for the visit , he reminded the Executives that there are much task ahead for them to fulfill, expecially on the Umuoyima Town Hall which he said is in a very bad shape , in his words ” Umuoyima has the poorest town hall , I am surprised where the Umuoyima revenue goes to ” he expressed .

High Chief Ejiogu advised the newly elected executives to take it as a priority to put the Umuoyima Town Hall in order and build it to standard , he also enjoined the Executives to make transparency , equity and fairness their watchword , and also ensure they have a signature project which they will be remembered for , when they are no more in office .

Speaking further, High Chief Ejiogu stressed on the need for the youths , elderly ,men , women and children to be involved in Community affairs and a reconciliatiatory administration be formed , to Foster unity among indigenes

Below are the names of the newly elected Executives in Umuoyima Autonomous Community.

Mbanu Ozoemena – President General

Nze Ugochukwu -Vice President General

Uba Michael -Secretary General

Nze Osita -Assistant Sec General

Akujobi Kenneth Onyewuchi -Financial Secretary

Nkwopara Christopher- Treasurer

Amadi Ezeruomuaka- Public Relation Officer

Egeruru Emeka- Assistant Publicity Relation Officer

Mbanu Obinna- Provost I

Nze Azubuike-Provost II

Ebere Kelechi – Director of Social I

Mbanu Nnanna- Assistant Director of Social II