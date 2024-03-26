 See Ngor Okpala LGA First SAN

.Ngozi Olehi Dedicates Position To God

Imo State residents and Nigerians nationwide joined the tribe of Olehi of Egbelubi Eziama in Ngor-Okpala LGA to commemorate this significant achievement through a Praise and Thanksgiving Service.

The event, convened on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 10:00 am at Rockview Hotels Owerri, drew the attendance of numerous distinguished personalities from various parts of the country.

Following the celestial ceremony, SAN Ngozi Chido Olehi, engaged in a media dialogue with The Pressman and other Imo Based Journalists, expressed his profound gratitude to God for his recent elevation.

He consecrated his newfound status as SAN to the Creator, as he emphasized his steadfast commitment to upholding principles of justice and fairness.

The SAN while speaking, assured Nigerians of his unwavering dedication to reforming the legal landscape.

Olehi pledged to administer genuine and impartial judgments devoid of bias or undue influence.

This elevation not only signifies a personal triumph for Barr. Ngozi Chido Olehi but also represents a beacon of hope for the legal profession in Nigeria.

As he assumes this new role, his dedication to integrity and justice serves as an inspiration to his colleagues and the broader community.

With this milestone, Barr. Ngozi Chido Olehi, SAN, stands poised to make substantial contributions to the legal fraternity and the nation at large, guided by the principles of righteousness and fairness.