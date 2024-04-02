Eziopara Ben Anyanwu Rallies  Support for Uzodinma on Charter of Equity, other Achievements 

The Man of the Year Award Winner of Imo Newspaper Publishers Association INPA,Eziopara Ben Opara has called for Support for Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to achieve his aims for Imo State.

Speaking during the weekend when he hosted INPA members in his ancestral home of Egbelu Obube in Owerri North LGA,the Business Mogul maintained that he is not a Partisan Politician but will not keep quiet to acknowledge good things when he see them.

Opara disclosed that Governor Uzodinma means well for Imo people by projecting a Charter of Equity which will amicably rotate the Office of the Governor among the three Political Zones of the State.

He stressed that he will support with all his strength any thing that will bring Power to Owerri Zone in 2027.

“I am not a Politician but will support everything that will make Owerri Zone produce Governor Uzodinma successor, especially when the Governor himself has promised to hand over power to Owerri Zone” Anyanwu said.

He appealed that Uzodinma should be given every support to actualize his lofty ideas for Imo because he is focused and means business.

” I was traveling to Okigwe the other day thinking it was the usual way our roads are constructed to end suddenly at the middle of no where,but I was shocked that the road tarminated in Okigwe town from Owerri” Anyanwu explained.

He said Uzodinma has done what most other Governors could not do,an acknowledgement he said was not influenced by Politics as he belongs to no Political party but saying the truth.