Imo 2027: Izunaso’s Positioning Unjust, An Affront On Owerri People – Group

An advocacy group for equity and justice, the Owerri Equity Group has condemned the seeming disregard and insensitivity of some supposed leaders in Imo state to the glaring subjugation and political emasculation of Owerri and Okigwe zone by political merchants in the interest of Orlu zone.

The group particularly frowned at what it describes as the seeming desperation of the Senator representing Imo West, Senator Osita Izunaso who is allegedly positioning for the Governorship of the state come 2027.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri and signed by Engr. Desmond Okere (Chairman) and Barr. Osmond Ibekwe (Secretary), the group regretted that Izunaso’s actions reeked of desperation and crass opportunism.

The statement read in part: “How can a Senator who is barely one year in office with almost nothing to show for his representation, already be building political structures in the 27 LGAs of the state ahead of 2027. Inspite of his efforts to hide his actions, his garrulous supporters are already boasting about them at every opportunity.

“After more than two decades of Orlu in power, and with the supposed commitment of Governor Hope Uzodinma to equitable power sharing in Imo state, Izunaso’s alleged gallivanting for the governorship of Imo state is an affront on Imo people and an insult on the sensibilities of the Owerri and Okigwe zones of the state.

“This repugnant attempt at usurpation of power is indecent, dishonourable and beyond loathsome.

“We therefore call on Governor Uzodinma to respect and honour his own words and call Izunaso to order and advise him to end his shameful assault on the cause of equity, good conscience, and mutual brotherly co-existence in Imo state.

“We know the traditional traitors in our state, groups like the OZOPOLF group, but we assure Izunaso and his handlers that Owerri and Okigwe zones will not sit idly by and watch him and his sponsors hijack and monopolize the Governorship seat of Imo state. Izunaso must be reminded that no person without conscience or a fair sense of equity and justice, is fit to rule any people.”