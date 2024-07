With total submission to the will of God and with hope of resurrection, I announce the demise of our sister , friend, and colleague, sister Delight Nmesoma Okorokwo, who has gone to meet her creator.

I am so sad and aggrieved, I am pained and full of tears. May the Lord grant her eternal rest . Amen.

E-Signed

Dorothy Nnaji

IMO Chairperson