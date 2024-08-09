Confusion Rocks Imo APC over Mode, Date of LGA Election Primaries

Palpable fear and confusion have enveloped the members of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, Imo State Chapter as they remain at a loss regarding the mode and date of party primaries for the forth coming LGA elections..

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma had earlier told Imo people that there would be elections in the Twenty Seven Local Governments in the State to usher in elected Executive Council Chairmen and Councilors across the State.

Following this development,the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission fixed September(next month) for the election.

However,the major problem now is that the members of APC and Aspirants in the elections are yet to get the actually date for the party primaries which will give birth to the Candidates proper,to face the main election.

While rumours have it that the exercise will take place tomorrow, others say it may be Saturday next week.

Why this important information is being hoarded from the party members and Aspirants in the election has baffled Imo Political Observers.

Another confusion is that it has not yet be disclosed the mode of the primary, wether it would be option A4,by by direct primary or delegate election.

Till now, there has not been election to select the delegates who will vote at the primaries, therefore putting the people in much confusion.

Party Members have been lamenting over this bizarre situation.

Aspirants,who have spent through their noses via “Consultations” are doing everything to pick the APC tickets.

Indication is that whoever emerges the APC Candidate is as good as haven won the election Proper,since the ruling party has no big challenge from opposition parties.

This scenario has made the fight for APC Candidature,be it Chairmanship or Councillorship, fierce within the party,as Aspirants resort to different methods to become Candidates.

Already, election is assuming a very serious dimension as Chairmanship slots have become a Big Affair following the calibre of people now joining the race caused by the autonomy handed to the Councils, where some LGAs now get over One Hundred Million Naira, direct from Federation Account.