Ideato  People commends Uzodinma On Good Jobs, As Constituents Move To Recall Reps Member, Ugochinyere

A grand ceremony was held today by the community and political stakeholders of Ideato Federal Constituency in honor of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. The event, which took place in Umuchima autonomous community of Ideato South, was organized to appreciate the governor’s intervention in addressing a severe erosion menace that threatened to disconnect the federal constituency from the rest of the state. The Ideato South Council of Traditional Rulers, led by their chairman, Eze Ewuzie, received the delegation and expressed gratitude on behalf of the people.

The constituency and its leaders lauded Governor Uzodinma for his swift action in awarding the project to Craneburg, a renowned construction company, and ensuring that work commenced without delay. They noted that despite the constituency having previously produced a governor, a senator, and numerous federal lawmakers, it was under Uzodinma’s administration that a meaningful intervention was made to address the long-standing erosion crisis.

In their speeches, stakeholders emphasized the governor’s selflessness and commitment to the welfare of the people, pointing out that he has no political agenda since he is not running for any office at present. The move, they said, demonstrates Uzodinma’s dedication to good governance and fair leadership, untainted by political motives.

However, the occasion also served as a platform for the people to express their dissatisfaction with the incumbent member representing the constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Ugochinyere Micheal Ikeagwonu. Community leaders accused him of being indifferent to the constituency’s plight, choosing instead to focus on personal political interests and unwarranted attacks on the governor.

During the ceremony, a motion was formally moved for the recall of Hon. Ikeagwonu. Hon. Okechukwu Udenze, the representative for Ideato North in the Imo State House of Assembly, performed his legislative duty by leading the motion, which received overwhelming support from the people and political leaders in attendance.

Among the dignitaries present at the event were Hon. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, the Southeast chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Hon Ikechukwu Umeh, Imo APC Organizing Secretary, Hon. Nkechi Ugwu, the Commissioner for Women Affairs; the executive chairmen of Ideato North and South, Hon. Chinonso Okparaeke and Hon. Okechukwu Okwara; as well as vice chairmen and the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) chairmen of Ideato North and South.

The ceremony concluded with a call for greater unity among the people of Ideato Federal Constituency as they work together to ensure the continued progress and development of the area, with leaders urging all to remain committed to the task of rebuilding and advancing the constituency.