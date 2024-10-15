Ex Nigeria President, Obasanjo Weeps, Says, God Never Intended Suffering For Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again lamented the state of Nigeria, noting that the nation has squandered God’s gifts.

Obasanjo said at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Methodist Archdiocese of Abuja on Sunday that Nigeria was never meant to struggle.

“We have all we need to thrive,” the former Nigerian leader stressed, echoing the message of Methodist Prelate Dr Oliver Aba, who earlier highlighted the importance of appreciating God’s blessings.

“As God created other nations and equipped them with resources, he equally blessed Nigeria. Just as Egypt has the River Nile, Nigeria has the Rivers Niger and Benue, along with crude oil, fertile land, and an abundance of natural resources.

“I firmly believe God did not create this country to struggle.

“We have been given everything by the almighty, but it is up to us to recognise and appreciate these gifts especially when so many nations are not as fortunate as we are.”

The octogenarian urged Nigerian leaders, clergy and citizens to seek divine guidance and healing for the country, acknowledging that the nation’s plight is not the fault of God but a result of human mismanagement.

“We have squandered the gifts he gave us but if we humble ourselves and turn to him, I am confident he will heal our land,” Obasanjo added.

President Bola Tinubu was represented at the event by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The celebration also saw several distinguished individuals honoured with the prestigious Knights of John Wesley award, recognising their contributions to society.

Among the honourees were Obasanjo, former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, Tinubu and his wife Senator Oluremi Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.