IJEOMAH ARODIOGBU: UZODIMMA HAS SHOWN IDEATO NATION LOVE

…APC SOUTH EAST VICE CHAIRMAN EXPRESSESS APPRECIATION

….AS HE VISITS UMUCHIMA GULLY EROSION SITE

By Onyekachi Eze

The years of indifferent feelings by the natives of Ideato North and South Local Government Areas of Imo State may have come to an end following a reprieve for the reconstruction of the main access road to the area from Orlu/Mgbee/Umuchima/Akokwa/Uga express road by the Imo State Government.

It’s no longer a hallucination that the aforementioned route has been awarded for immediate repair and construction machines already on the site, courtesy of the Governor Hope Uzodimma’s led Imo State Administration.

Ascertaining the true position of event, the South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, last week Thursday, October 10, 2024, convened a meeting at Mgbee Hall and visited the Umuchima gully erosion site in Ideato.

He made this move in company of the Party Leaders from the area, including the House of Assembly Member for Ideato North, Hon. Okey Udeze, the State APC Organizing Secretary, Hon. Ikechukwu Umeh, other bigwigs, religious and community leaders.

Worthy of note were the faces of the indigenes beamed with laughter over the latest venture undertaken by the Uzodimma’s led administration.

In his speech, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu who is also an illustrious son of the land, extolled governor Uzodimma for his goodwill towards the citizenry.

He was in particular, appreciative of the governor for hearkening to the plight of the people of Ideato nation as regards to the dangerous nature of their roads.

Arodiogbu asserted that they had come to address the discrepancy on the media on who actually made the move for the reconstruction of the gully site.

He said, and as affirmed by the engineer on site who spoke to newsmen, Mr. Ben Udoh working under the Craneburg construction company, that it was Governor Hope Uzodimma who awarded and made payments for the project rehabilitation.

The Community Leader cum national APC Chieftain in further thanking the governor therefore said, Uzodimma has continued to demonstrate his love for the governed across the State.

He pointed out that it was a deeper love and show of concern that he (Governor) has done so for the people of Ideato nation.

“Your Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma has shown us ndi Ideato nation unfettered love, and we are forever grateful. He considered the necessity to fix this long dilapidated major route in our place, and that is enough to prove his kindness”.

Arodiogbu submitted that the over 22KM of Road posses great economic potentials for Ideato North and South, as well as the numerous commuters and Road users.

Hence, he maintained that they will be eternally grateful to Uzodimma for the gesture, knowing very well that the erosion which cut off the people from easy access to town had been there in the past administrations.

He said, “We are here to thank Senator Hope Uzodimma for keeping to his words. He is not doing this project as a campaign strategy. He has won his second tenure, he is not going to run for a third tenure. He did this to demonstrate the love he has for Ideato people and we genuinely and graciously appreciate him for that. We are grateful”.

While assuring the Contractors of their support and shield, he asked them to do a thorough job, noting that Governor Uzodimma is known for quality and durable projects.

He seized the opportunity also to identify the good policies of the governor in areas of

Security, education, healthcare, food security, appointments and others.

Arodiogbu added that though it was a federal road, the reconstruction was borne out of his passion and the cry of the people, a mark he said could only be exhibited by selfless leader.

Others present were full of praises towards the governor for not allowing the opposition dissuade him into abandoning the project for their social media rants, rather, he chose to do the right thing which is ensuring the people have good roads.

To this end, politicians from the area were enjoined to desist from dropping Uzodimma’s name to gain a point, warning that further unruly actions would not be condoned.