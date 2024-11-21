Okere Family Holds Months Mind For Late Rev Sister Domnina   In Ngor Okpala

Following the burial of late Rev Sis Domnina Okere, in line with catholic doctrine, her Months Mind was slated for Wednesday November 20,2024 in the Compound of Okere Ancient Family of Omuenyike Norie, Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State. According to a release by the deceased elder brother, Chief Val Okere (Amadioha Ngor Okpala), he respectfully invited all and sundry to the occasion. It commenced on Wednesday 20th November, 2024 with pontifical mass at St James Catholic Church Nnorie. The time is10 am prompt. Reception follows in Chief Val Okere’s Compound, Umuonyike Nnorie Ngor Okpala LGA. Amadioha appeals to his Political Friends, Business Associates and well wishers to come and be with him in this period of mourning and sorrow. The Event as we gathered could have been Streamed Live by BoldMedia.