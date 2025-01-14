Ugoamadi Addresses Avuvu Town Union, Owerri Branch, As Union Holds Annual Gathering

The Chairman, Avuvu Town Union, Owerri Branch, Chief John Ugoamadi (Ohamadike), has addressed the union, called for peace and unity among members.

Chief Ugoamadi thanked God for protection since the year, 2024, prayed for more protection in the coming year, 2025.

He showed happiness and satisfaction over the turn out of people, admonished Avuvu couples to be registered members of the union.

He thanked Avuvu women for being their husbands keepers as no report of domestic violence is brought before the union.

According to him, the essence of the gathering is to further reunite with home and diaspora Avuvu indigenes and also empower the less privileged financially.

Chief Ugoamadi disclosed that 12 indigent Avuvu women will be empowered, added that such empowerment has been an annual event.

Speaking, the President General, Avuvu Town Union, Pastor Jerry Ugochukwu Opara acknowledged the presence of Avuvu people especially the village heads, women, men and youths. He was grateful for the annual event, discribed it as a welcome development.

Opara discribed town union as the association of all members of a given community, called for membership.

According to him, leadership without followership is incomplete and that Avuvu must be organized by Avuvu people.

He invited the union for the next annual general meeting of Avuvu Town Union taking place on the 28 Dec. 2024 at Avuvu Central School.

Opara thanked the unoin chairman, Owerri branch for the gathering.

The gathering which took place at Mr. Anayo Osuji’s residence witnessed presence of dignitaries from home and diaspora.

Envelopes were given to the 12 indigent Avuvu women by the President General, Pastor Jerry Ugochukwu Opara.