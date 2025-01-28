My Health Improved After I Left Office, Says Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up about his health since leaving office on May 29, 2023.

Buhari said his health has improved, adding that he looks better since leaving office in 2023.

While in office as President, Buhari was plagued by illness which led to him being flown abroad for medical attention.

He handed over to Bola Tinubu after serving his two terms as President.

Speaking at an All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders’ meeting at the Katsina State Government House, Buhari suggested that the complexities of being the President of Nigeria affected his health.

“Those outside the corridors of power do not understand the complexities and difficulties facing Nigeria.

“My health has improved since leaving office. People who visited me told me I look better than before.”