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*Public Backlash Grows as Groups Demand Police Probe Over Fayose’s Oyo School Abduction Claims*

The political landscape in Nigeria faces a fresh wave of tension following explosive allegations by former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose regarding the recent mass abductions in Oyo State. Security analysts, civil society coalitions, and distraught citizens have united in condemning the former governor’s statements, which many have described as reckless, politically insensitive, and a dangerous distraction from a severe national security crisis.

The controversy stems from a coordinated attack on May 15, 2026, when suspected bandits invaded schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, abducting dozens of students and teachers. While security agencies launched rescue operations, Fayose appeared on a televised national program and alleged that the Oyo State government, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, may have orchestrated the kidnappings deliberately to embarrass President Bola Tinubu and blackmail the federal administration.

The public response to Fayose’s commentary was swift and severe. Families of the victims, already grappling with deep trauma, expressed outrage over the weaponization of their ordeal for political leverage. In a decisive move to enforce accountability, a Coalition of South East Civil Society Organizations for Secured Nigeria has formally called on the Inspector General of Police and the National Security Adviser demanding that the security agencies immediately invite the former governor for formal questioning, arguing that if Fayose possesses privileged intelligence regarding the logistics or perpetrators of the abduction, he must legally provid e that evidence to assist investigators.

We will recal that the Oyo State Government, through the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, firmly dismissed Fayose’s claims. The state administration described the allegations as politically vindictive, malicious, and a calculated attempt to divert public attention away from the critical work at hand. Oyelade emphasized that Governor Makinde remains entirely focused on intelligence-driven security operations, collaboration with federal forces, and securing the safe return of the captive students and teachers.

As pressure mounts on federal law enforcement to act on the petitions, the discourse highlights the growing public intolerance for partisan blame games during national tragedies. Security experts warn that politicizing mass abductions undermines the morale of frontline troops and complicates sensitive intelligence gathering. The outcome of the formal call for allegation accountability to the Inspector General of Police will likely dictate whether public commentary on national security matters faces stricter legitimate scrutiny moving forward, even as the primary mission remains the safe rescue of the citizens held in captivity.

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