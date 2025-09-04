Press Release

August 27, 2025

*NGOR-OKPALA LEADERS OF THOUGHT ENDORSE DR. CHIMA MATTHEW AMADI FOR 2027 IMO GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION*

In a resounding demonstration of uncommon unity, purposefulness, grit and determination, Ngor-Okpala Leaders of Thought, including community President Generals, PGs, Women and Youth leaders from various fields of endeavour, on Tuesday, August 26, 2027, unanimously endorsed Dr Chima Mathew Amadi – a renowned human nutritionist and academic, for the 2027 Imo Gubernatorial Election.

The interactive session, which held at Nguru Umuaro Community Central School, Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area (LGA), provided a platform for Dr. Amadi to share his vision for the socioeconomic revival and even development of Imo rural communities.

Dr. Amadi’s presentation pinpointed the pressing challenges facing the people of Ngor-Okpala and Imo State, including insecurity, crumbling public infrastructure, deteriorating public school system, and dearth of primary healthcare facilities.

He attributed these challenges to poor leadership and appealed to the people to join him in his resolve to make government work for the people of Imo State.

Dr. Amadi, who is eminently qualified and boasts of proven academic competence, track record of achievements and cognate experience in public administration, expressed confidence in his ability to drive the quest for a new Imo that will flourish in peace, security, unity and uninterrupted prosperity.

In his remarks, High Chief (Sir) Young Toby Ekechi, a prominent community leader, seasoned banker and former Council Chairman of Ngor-Okpala, LGA, expressed excitement and appreciation for the level of enthusiasm demonstrated by the people of Ngor-Okpala, regardless of partisan considerations. He therefore called on the people to sustain the tempo until their goal is achieved.

Similarly, Barr Charles Okereafor, a renowned legal practitioner and community leader of note, praised Dr. Amadi’s academic records and business acumen, describing him as a core and distinguished professional.

The President of Obiangwu Women Association, Hon. Mrs. Ngozi Njoku, glorified God for the gift of Chima Amadi to Ngor-Okpala Nation and assured the gathering of Ngor-Okpala women’s commitment to the realization of Dr. Amadi’s mandate. Her sentiments were echoed by the gathering, which unanimously resolved to support Dr. Amadi’s bid for the governorship position of Imo State.

The interactive session equally marked a significant milestone in Dr. Amadi’s growing popularity across the state, as the people of Ngor Okpala came together to chart a new narrative of unity of purpose rooted in the popular maxim: “Igwe bu Ike.”

Highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the core resolutions of Ngor-Okpala Leaders of Thought by Barr Casmir Anyanwu. The gathering resolved to jettison partisan sentiments and pursue a collective agenda for the emergence of Dr. Amadi as the next governor of Imo State.

The meeting also resolved to encourage and mobilize the people of Ngor-Okpala to participate effectively in the ongoing nationwide continuous voter registration exercise. This move is aimed at ensuring that all eligible voters in the area are registered and empowered to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections.

Furthermore, the gathering resolved to encourage and mobilize human and material resources within and outside Ngor-Okpala towards the actualization of Dr. Amadi’s Imo Project. This collective effort is expected to drive the ambition and ensure that Dr. Amadi’s vision for Imo State becomes a reality.

The interactive session also sent a strong message of hope and determination to the good people of Imo State.

Dr. Amadi’s vision for the socioeconomic revival and even development of the State, resonated with the gathering, which expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on his promises.

The meeting without doubt, marked a new chapter in the history of Ngor-Okpala LGA, as the people came together across political platforms to support a common cause. The unanimous endorsement of Dr. Amadi’s bid for the governorship position of Imo State is indeed a testament to the area’s desire for change and progress.

As Dr. Amadi embarks on the epochal journey to Douglas House, the people of Ngor-Okpala are poised to support him every step of the way and with their collective effort, there is no doubt that Dr. Amadi’s vision for Imo State will become a reality, as charity they say, begins at home.

Signed

Cajetan Duke, JP

Spokesperson, The Mazi Organization.