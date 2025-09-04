Female Bank Executive Accused of Frustrating Release of Imo LGA Funds.

It has been revealed that the Financial stress hitting the Local Government Areas in Imo State may not be a direct cause by the State Government but by a result of Banking encumbrances posed by a certain Female Bank Official( Names withheld) in charge of Imo Council funds.

Information gathered that the Influential Female Banker who manages Imo LGA account in one of the Blue Chip Financial Houses in Nigeria decides at will when to release the funds to the Councils even after appropriate Government Signatures have endorsed payment.

This Official is said to have become a Lord and decides when to release Imo LGA Funds, how much and to which LGA even after the State Government had authorized payment for LGAs to take care of their Financial demands.

This situation, it was learnt is crippling Imo LGAs financially to the extent that Councillors, Staff and other LGA appointees hardly get their salaries and allowances as at when due even when Government has made approvals.

“To be frank with you, the delays in payment are not caused by the Governor or any other Financial Officers of Government but by these people whose job it is in the Banks to release these funds” a Senior Staff in one of the LGAs told this Newspaper.

It was further learnt that the LGA Chairmen are afraid of letting the Governor know of the ugly situation for fear of the outcome.

“The Chairmen are afraid to ask questions, but keep suffering and smiling instead of rising up and request for their funds which have already left the Government coffers for a Banking Safe.

The scenario is causing bad name for the Governor and his Government when it is not any fault of theirs” a Concerned Imo Citizen said.

However,a source confided in this Newspaper that some brave Councillors are preparing to Write the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN over the matter.

A Councillor said that the Council Chairmen are not bothered because their mode of payment is different from that of the Councillors and staff.

However,some of the LGA staff commended the Governor for quick release of Council funds, which unfortunately are delayed by Bank Staff.

“Before 12/13th of every month we would have received our salaries. But Sharlock Bankers are throwing Spanner in to good work of the Governor” a Female LGA staff told our Reporter.