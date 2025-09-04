ASSUMPTA FLYOVER LIGHTS UP OWERRI METROPOLIS, GOVERNOR UZODINMA VINDICATED 

By Chantel Adanna Chinyere

Special Adviser Networking

The assumpta flyover which will in couple of days become operational has not only added immensely to the socio- economic development of Imo state but also to it’s aesthetic beauty.

It is heartwarming that the control post that is a gateway to Owerri, capital of Imo state is now wearing an appreciable look far from what it used to be. The illegal parks, street hawking/trading, menace of touts intractable vehicular grid locks, that were traditionally the trademarks of the area have disappeared for good. A state-of-the-arts flyover well apportioned and professionally constructed side ways and walks are now adorning the area to the admiration of all well meaning people of the society.

Consequently, the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Center ( EIICC) standing magestically a few meters away from the flyover at the Orlu Road by Bank road junction is a sight to behold, it wonderfully compliments the flyover thereby eliminating the hitherto to unconducive and unfriendly environmental activities that used to thrive on that road.

When His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma Governor of Imo state, set forth to embark on these projects some jaundiced and myopic critics cast aspertions and misgivings on the projects. They unfortunately remarked, ” let’s watch and see these projects will be uncompleted and abandoned”.some said it is ” window dressing and white elephant projects” while others adopted “we Siddon de look approach” .

Interestingly, with Glory to God these projects are not only completed with the most enduring engineering technology standards but anxiously awaiting commissioning by no less a personality than the number one citizen of Nigeria, the President His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

With these development which has proved the career critics wrong, one can no less agree with the statement by the late sage, former president of Nigeria Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, that” history will vindicate the just” suffice it to say that the Imo state Governor Senator Uzodinma ( Onwaoyoko) has been vindicated by excellently delivering on the projects.

I wonder whether the arm chair critics have any other thing to say!.

Furthermore, the vanguard Newspapers ltd know what they were doing when they conferred on senator Uzodinma award of ” Infrastructural Governor of the year” .

Their assessment did not only take cognisance of the flyover and Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Center which was re- conceptualized, re- designed, re-constructed and completed with cutting edge technology, the vanguard also took journalistic notice of the Imo state’s strategic roads construction by Governor Uzodinma.

If we jerk our minds back , it could be recalled that specifically Owerri-Orlu road , Owerri-Okigwe road and Owerri-Egbu-Emukuku-Mbaise-Obowu-Umuahis a major carriage roads which gave Imolites and the road users nightmare for over two decades of the previous Imo state governments were solidly completed for usage by Governor Uzodinma under five years .

There is besides other Owerri in land and rural roads, too numerous to mention built by Governor Uzodinma.

However, onwa oyoko is not done yet, before his exit from office, given his urban renewal plans, development of rural roads and his speed of executing projects, Imo state will become a one city state. At this point dear Imo people does not the governor merit a very big standing ovation? Of course he does.

If the former governments that ruled the state for twenty one years had accomplished even half of what Onwa oyoko had achieved in less than five years Imo state Infrastructurally could have been paradise on earth.

We advise that successive governments should leverage on the outstanding performance of His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma to take Imo state to the next level Infrastructurally and otherwise for the betterment of mankind.

*#Chantel Adanna Chinyere

Special Adviser Networking*

