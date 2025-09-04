2027: GET YOUR VOTERS CARD–Osigwe urges Owerri West people

Insists votes must count come 2027.

By Innocent Osuoha.

The people of Owerri West local government area have been admonished to register, revalidate or replace their Permanent Voters Card(PVC) so as to have a say come 2027 elections.

The Council’s Executive Chairman, Hon Chief Victor Osigwe (IKEOHA) made the admonition while revalidating his voter’s card at the ongoing voter cards registration exercise at the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC)office at the Council’s headquarters, Umuguma.

He urged the people of Owerri West to use the window provided by the exercise so as to be eligible to participate come the 2027 general elections.

Hon.Osigwe, who was accompanied by the Secretary to the local government, Sir Chief Fidel Onyeneke and other Aides, stated that the much desired positive change the people wanted can only be possible by a genuine and active voting populace pointing out that their votes are the primary instrument for genuine political change.

While expressing his implicit confidence on the power of the electoral empire, INEC to deliver credible election throughout the country come 2027 general elections, Hon.Osigwe appealed to all his supporters and the good people of Owerri West who lost their permanent Voter Cards, yet to be registered or needs revalidation, to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the ongoing registration exercise and obtain their copy assuring that votes would certainly count come the 2027 general elections.