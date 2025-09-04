Imo Is Working” -Says Nmamdi Anyaehie

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Owerri,Imo State,Chief Bar Nmamdi Anyaehie has sounded it loud and Clear that Imo State is in a continuous path of Development,championed by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Anyaehie made this emphatic statement while speaking in Owerri at the weekend.

The Chief of Staff disclosed that he has lived in Imo State in the last twenty years and therefore has the knowledge to judge what has been happening in the State these past years.

Anyaehie said that Imo State has never had such quntum leap in development like in the last Six years His Excellency, Senator Uzodimma has been in charge as the Governor of the State.

He maintained that Uzodimma has opened all the Sectors of the State to the extent that there is mutual economic competition in every part of Imo State.

He appealed to Journalists to help in Informing Imo people of the massive job Uzodimma is doing in the State.

The Chief of Staff pointed at the road Infrastructure which he said has connected Imo State to all the neighbouring States which he said has continued to attract Businesses into the State.

“Look at the Flyover at Assumpta Cathedral Round About Owerri which is one of the best in this part of Southeastern part of Nigeria” he said.

Anyaehie disclosed that already work has commenced on the Port Harcourt/Owerri Road which he said will connect Imo State with Rivers State soon.

He emphasized that the administration of Gov Uzodimma doesn’t abandon projects, a policy he said is borne out of Trasnspirancy and Commitment.

He called on Imo Citizens to register for the Imo Health Insurance scheme which he said has saved a lot of families especially Pregnant Women.

“Every Imo Citizen should avail themselves of this rare opportunity. Even myself and entire house hold have registered. It takes not much to register but saves serious medical situations that could cost thousands of Naira” he advised Imo Citizens.

He called for total support for the Uzodimma administration, adding that Uzodimma means well for Imo State and her Citizens.

“Let us support this administration to continue its good work for the people of Imo State. We have a Governor who is very much committed in working for Imo till the last day in Office” Anyaehie assured.