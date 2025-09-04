Nwaneri Storms Ikeduru with over 5,000 Supporters, Reaffirms Loyalty to APC

Ikeduru Local Government Area stood still recently as Hon. Goodluck Nwaneri, the Southeast Coordinator of the City Boy Support Group for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stormed the council headquarters in Iho with a mammoth crowd of over 5,000 grassroots supporters. The successful entrepreneur and illustrious son of Ikeduru used the ongoing All Progressive Congress (APC) statewide leadership and membership validation exercise to re-establish his political roots and assert himself as one of the emerging heavyweights in Imo politics. His arrival electrified the arena, with cheers, songs, and pageantry lighting up the atmosphere.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the validation session, Nwaneri poured encomiums on the state government led by Governor Hope Uzodimma and the state party chairman, Hon. (Sir) Macdonald Ebere PhD, for their steadfastness in piloting the affairs of the party. “I commend our listening and hardworking governor for his transformational leadership, and I must equally extol the inclusive and visionary leadership style of our chairman, Hon. Macdonald Ebere. Their unalloyed commitment to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has strengthened our party and guaranteed seamless victories across the state,” he declared.

The Southeast helmsman of the City Boy Movement used the occasion to showcase the strength of his structure in Imo, stressing that the supporters who turned up were only a fraction of the movement’s capacity. “What you saw today is just a pinch of the iceberg. Despite the emergency notice, over 5,000 members came out, but in reality, we already have more than 15,000 active members registered in each of the 27 local government areas of Imo State,” Nwaneri revealed with confidence.

He assured the State Working Committee, Ikeduru APC leadership, and all 12 electoral wards of his total loyalty to the cause of the party at all times. “Anytime our leaders call, I will answer. My commitment to the progress of APC, Ikeduru, and the entire Southeast is unshakable. We are not just here to participate, but to lead from the front and deliver resounding victories for our party,” he stated.

With his show of force and commanding presence, Hon. Goodluck Nwaneri has further stamped his name as one of the new rallying points of grassroots politics in Imo. His ability to mobilize and inspire massive followership signals a growing influence that not only strengthens the APC family in Ikeduru but also positions him as a political heavyweight to watch in the unfolding dynamics of Southeast politics.