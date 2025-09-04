Prof Amaechi Backs APC Validation, Hails Uzodinma’s Economic Vision

*****Urges Imo Communities To Embrace OKOBI

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State yesterday stormed Ikeduru Local Government Area as part of its ongoing state-wide leadership validation exercise, drawing the admiration of one of Nigeria’s most respected economists and economic adviser to the Imo State governor, Prof Amaechi. The renowned scholar, who hails from Ikeduru, described the exercise as “a bold step that has reignited the consciousness of party leaders and members at the grassroots as true and committed faithfuls.”

Commending the initiative, Prof Amaechi said the Hon. Macdonald Ebere-led SWC deserves accolades for designing programs that deliberately link the party hierarchy with the grassroots. “This validation effort is proof that the APC in Imo is people-oriented. It is not just about politics in Owerri or Abuja; it is about our people in the villages and communities who form the heartbeat of democracy,” he remarked.

Speaking on the performance of the Governor Hope Uzodinma-led 3R administration, the erudite economist gave an impressive scorecard, noting its “unprecedented interventions” in governance, human and infrastructural development. He highlighted the overhaul of the civil service welfare system, road rehabilitation projects, and the rebuilding of critical infrastructures. “Despite the destructive criticisms of opposition pessimists, the 3R government has delivered visible and measurable results,” Prof Amaechi stated.

Turning to the future of community prosperity, he urged Imo electorates to take advantage of the government’s economic empowerment program, the One Kindred One Business Initiative (OKOBI). “This is not just another government project,” he emphasized. “It is a community-driven initiative that, if embraced, will transform kindreds into business hubs and create wealth that is both profitable and sustainable.”

Prof Amaechi reaffirmed his confidence in the APC’s leadership trajectory, stressing the importance of synergy between policy direction and grassroots mobilization. “When government programs meet community participation, progress is inevitable. What we are seeing today is a pathway to deeper democracy and economic wellbeing for our people,” he concluded. His endorsement of both the validation exercise and the 3R government’s economic agenda has been widely interpreted as a strong boost for the ruling party as it consolidates its structures across Imo State.