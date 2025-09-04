EMEABIAM AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITY PRESENTS THEIR EZE-ELECT TO HON OSIGWE.

By Innocent Osuoha

The people Emeabiam Autonomous Community in Owerri West LGA have presented their Eze -Elect to Hon Chief Victor Osigwe, the Executive Chairman of the Council.

A member of the Emeabiam traditional Council, Hon Chukwuma Ohadoma had earlier introduced and formally presented the Eze-elect, Chief Nathaniel Chukwuemeka Anorue to the Executive Chairman.

In his few remarks, Eze-elect Anoruo had recounted his outstanding achievements in the Community over the years and expressed optimism to advance development and foster peace when elected the traditional ruler.

Receiving the Eze-elect, Hon Chief Osigwe(IKEOHA) extolled the people of Emeabiam for allowing peace reign amongst them since the demise of their late monarch for over a decade and urged them to prioritize unity and fairness as they go about getting the Community a good leadership.

Hon Osigwe then wished the people and the Eze-elect well in all their endeavours.

Many dignities witnessed the epochmaking presentation among them was the Councillor of Okolochi/Emeabiam Ward 4, Hon Michael Okere who accompanied the delegation, the Vice Chairman of Owerri West, Hon Prince Osinachi Amako, The SECLOG, Chief Sir Fidel Onyeneke, the Leader of Council, Hon Ugochukwu Olekaibe, Councillors , Supervisors and others Aides of the Executive Chairman including his New Media Comrade Kachison Ekwugha.