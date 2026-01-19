Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Prince Chidiebere Nworie Hails Ihedioha

….Says his presence in Ifakala inspires confidence in purpose -Diven Leadership

By:Nkama Chioma

Ifakala Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State witnessed a historic and memorable moment as former Governor of Imo State and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, paid an epoch-making visit to the community during the 40th Anniversary Celebration of the Ifakala Community Secondary School Alumni Association.

The visit reached a significant highlight with the commissioning of a school project by Rt. Hon. Ihedioha, a gesture widely applauded by residents as a strong reaffirmation of his commitment to education, human capital development, and grassroots advancement.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Ifakala, Prince Chidiebere Nworie, a Finance Professional, Entrepreneur, and philanthropist, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the former governor for honoring the community with his presence. He described the visit as “a historic, monumental, and epoch-making event that will remain indelible in the annals of Ifakala Community.”

Prince Nworie noted that beyond the ceremonial activities, Rt. Hon. Ihedioha engaged meaningfully with community members, listening attentively to their aspirations while offering insightful perspectives on leadership, economic development, fiscal responsibility, and community-driven entrepreneurship.

“As someone with an academic and professional background in Banking and Finance, I was particularly inspired by his views on economic empowerment and sustainable development,” Prince Nworie said, adding that the interaction further strengthened his commitment to contributing to the financial empowerment and growth of the community.

He emphasized that Ihedioha’s visit has reignited hope among the people an,d reinforced confidence in visionary leadership anchored on service, accountability, and inclusiveness.

According to him, the presence of a leader of Rt. Hon. Ihedioha’s stature has inspired a renewed collective resolve towards progress and self-reliance.

Prince Nworie, known for his strong belief in humanity and community development, reiterated the community’s commitment to sustaining the gains of the visit, particularly in the areas of education, youth empowerment, and socio-economic advancement.

The Ifakala Community concluded the event by offering prayers for God’s continued blessings, good health, and wisdom upon Rt. Hon. Ihedioha and his family, while expressing optimism that his wealth of leadership experience and counsel will continue to positively impact Imo State and its people as he was wished well in his political pursuit.

