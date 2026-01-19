Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Drama In Imo Community How Strange Fire Outbreak Gutted House of 80-year Old Man

By Peter Uzoma. Penultimate Monday will remain indelible in the life of an indigent male in Umueze, Orogwe, Owerri-west.

On that faithful day, fire was said to have emanated from a room in a seven room building owned by an indigent, Mr Cyril Duruekeugbala who is in his late eighties.

An indigene of Umueze, who pleaded anonymity, said a member of Mr Cyril’s extended family, a youth, was boiling yams in his room, on a gas cooker, from where the fire was alleged to have started from.

Mr Cyril Duruekeugbala, who owns the building, is wifeless and childless and has been living with his late brother’s family comprising the late brother’s wife Mrs Maritha and her four children(males).

Investigation by Trumpeta revealed that Mr Cyril and his his brother’s family have not been in peace because the former has been asking Mrs Maritha and children to vacate their apartments to enable him put in tenants so as to eke out a living from there since he had no helper.

Mr Cyril was said to have been abandoned by his wife due to lack of wife maintenance while his call on his brother’s family to vacate the building in turn has attracted him hatred.

Trumpeta was further told that Mrs Maritha’s male children have all sold the land allotted them to build and may not pack out of the building in the near future.

This Paper learnt that Mr Cyril was accused of the inferno. He was arrested by the Ogbaku Police Division who later released him for want of evidence.

An eyewitness at the Police Station said, the Police later released the old man.

One of the Police Officers was quoted as saying, “even if this man na mad man, him no go get mind burn him house. I beg baba dey go jare”.

Currently, Mr Cyril Duruekeugbala is homeless and licking his wounds.

