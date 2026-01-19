Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Chris Anyanwu versus Ikedi Ohakim:Court adjourns defamation suit to March 2026

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Jabi, Abuja, has further adjourned the high-profile defamation case between Senator Chris Anyanwu, that represented Owerri senatorial zone (Imo East) in the Nigerian nation’s Red Chamber from 2007-2015 and erstwhile Imo State Governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, 2007-2011.

The hearing, initially scheduled for Monday 19th January,2026 has been postponed to 17th March 2026 due to the presiding judge’s indisposition.

The legal dispute stems from comments made by Chief Ohakim after the publication of Senator Anyanwu’s book, Bold Leap.

In later press statements and media interviews, Ohakim claimed that the Senator had written an apology letter to the late military ruler, General Sani Abacha, for previously criticising him, and asserted that her rise to prominence was driven by “military boys”.

Senator Anyanwu filed a lawsuit, specifically citing an interview Ohakim granted to The Nation_ newspaper on 12 January 2025 as defamatory. Through her solicitors, Umeh Kalu, SAN,

she demanded that Ohakim should provide evidence (s) for his claims and publish a retraction in two national dailies, including The Nation_. Instead of apologising, Ohakim issued a press release admitting to the statements but justifying them as “fair comment”.

He further stated his intention to publish the alleged apology letter to Abacha in an upcoming book.

In a significant related development, The Nation newspaper issued a full retraction and public apology to Senator Anyanwu on June 1st 2025, following the initiation of her lawsuit.

The adjournment represents the fourth delay in the case since hearing began in June 2025. The earlier adjournments, were due to the principal defence counsel’s ill health, which caused dispute because the plaintiff was not informed, leading to unnecessary travel expenses for witnesses.

Only one of the five witnesses listed for Mrs Anyanwu has so far been called to the box. Presiding Judge, Honourable Justice M.I. Sani, previously declined to impose a cost penalty on the defence for these earlier delays.

Reacting to the latest adjournment, Senator Anyanwu expressed sympathy for the judge’s health while hoping for a swift progression of the case upon the judge’s return.

The suit remains pending a substantive hearing on the main issue of defamation and the evidence supporting the serious historical allegations.

