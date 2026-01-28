Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Owerri Zone Progressives Forum (OZOPROF) Backs Okigwe Leaders: Insists that Justice is the Foundation of Equity and a Fair 2027 Transition

Owerri Zone Progressives Forum (OZOPROF) warmly commends the leaders of Okigwe Zone for their courageous, principled, and historically grounded engagement with His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma, CON, during their recent interface as part of his ongoing consultations with zonal leaders and stakeholders across Imo State. Their intervention stands out as a voice of reason at a time when the public space has been polluted by emotional rhetoric, political intimidation, and attempts to impose a distorted narrative under the guise of a so-called Imo Charter of Equity.

For over two years, the polity in Imo State has been overheated by a manufactured controversy driven by a document purportedly prescribing a Charter of Equity, which neither emerged from democratic consultation nor benefited from public debate or consensus-building. This document was foisted on the Imo State Council of Elders and subsequently projected as a fait accompli, with dissenting voices subjected to pressure, blackmail, and political coercion. OZOPROF aligns fully with the position articulated by Okigwe leaders that equity cannot be achieved through manipulation, intimidation, or historical revisionism, and that any charter devoid of justice lacks legitimacy.

The leaders of Okigwe Zone were unequivocal in clarifying that their people are not opposed in principle to the restoration and institutionalization of the Imo Charter of Equity. On the contrary, Okigwe supports a genuine charter that promotes fairness, peaceful transition, and rotational governorship among the three senatorial zones of the state. What Okigwe rejects, however, is the proposed implementation framework that seeks to rotate power from Orlu Zone to Owerri Zone, thereby once again excluding Okigwe Zone from producing the next governor at the end of the current administration. Such an arrangement, they rightly argued, does not represent equity but rather perpetuates injustice.

The demand of Okigwe Zone is firmly anchored in history. The Imo Charter of Equity did not originate today; it existed and functioned until it was deliberately undermined and truncated. The historical circumstances surrounding that breach have been clearly documented in the comprehensive memorandum submitted by Okigwe leaders to the Imo State Council of Elders, which was referenced before the Governor. That document establishes beyond dispute that Okigwe Zone was the principal victim of the collapse of the earlier charter and, therefore, has the strongest moral and equitable claim in the current effort to revive it.

As aptly captured in the Igbo proverb invoked by the Okigwe delegation, those who dismantled a deity cannot later invoke its powers without first making restitution. In the same vein, the political forces that undermined the original Charter of Equity cannot now credibly present themselves as its champions without first correcting the injustice they caused. Equity demands sincerity, and justice demands restitution.

The case presented before His Excellency was further reinforced by established equitable principles which hold that he who seeks equity must do equity, that equity does not allow a wrong to subsist without a remedy, and that where there is a right, there must be a remedy. By every known standard of fairness, Okigwe Zone stands as the zone most deserving of priority consideration in the rotational arrangement being canvassed.

Beyond history and principle, Okigwe Zone has consistently demonstrated loyalty and support for the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma. The electoral record of the 2023 governorship election is clear and incontrovertible. Despite having only six local government areas, Okigwe Zone delivered 115,124 votes, representing 28 percent of its registered voters. By contrast, Owerri Zone, with nine local government areas, produced 98,600 votes, amounting to just 9 percent voter turnout. These figures underscore not only commitment but also political goodwill that should not be ignored in any equitable calculation.

The developmental challenges confronting Okigwe Zone were also laid bare. Unlike Orlu Zone, which has enjoyed the advantages of producing governors, and Owerri Zone, which permanently benefits from its status as the state capital with attendant infrastructural concentration, Okigwe Zone has remained structurally disadvantaged. Successive administrations from 1999 to date have disproportionately concentrated development in Owerri Zone, a pattern that persists despite the commendable efforts of the present administration. While Governor Uzodinma has demonstrated a commitment to statewide development, it remains a fact that the overwhelming majority of capital projects are sited in Owerri Zone, further widening the gap that equity seeks to close.

OZOPROF acknowledges, without reservation, the sterling leadership of Governor Hope Uzodinma, CON, and the notable achievements of his administration in stabilizing security, advancing infrastructure, and consolidating governance in Imo State. His resilience, political courage, and capacity to govern under difficult circumstances are well recognised. It is precisely because of this record that the appeal of Okigwe Zone deserves careful consideration and sympathetic understanding.

It is also pertinent to recall that during the build-up to the Governor’s re-election, it was agreed that the zone which demonstrated greater electoral commitment in the quest for equity would earn his support. By every measurable standard, Okigwe Zone fulfilled that understanding and did so convincingly. Their support was not transactional but rooted in trust, loyalty, and belief in the Governor’s leadership.

Owerri Zone Progressives Forum (OZOPROF) therefore stands firmly with the people and leaders of Okigwe Zone in their just and reasonable request that power should return to Okigwe Zone in 2027. This position is not driven by sentiment but by history, equity, electoral facts, and the overriding need for justice. Granting Okigwe Zone the opportunity to produce the next Governor of Imo State will not only correct a longstanding imbalance but will also strengthen peace, unity, and stability across the state.

At this defining moment, history offers His Excellency the rare opportunity to heal old wounds, restore balance, and complete the unfinished work of justice in Imo State. By hearkening to the voice of Okigwe leaders, Governor Hope Uzodinma will reaffirm his legacy as a leader who placed fairness above convenience and justice above expediency. OZOPROF remains committed to defending the achievements of his administration and to supporting a transition that promotes equity, peace, and sustainable development for all Imo people.

