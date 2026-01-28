Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Akagburuonye Bags Sun Newspapers 2025 Humanitarian Service Icon Award

Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, the Editor in Chief and Managing Director of Sun Publishing Limited has revealed that Barr. Success Obioma Akagburuonye has emerged the Sun Newspapers 2025 Humanitarian Service Icon Award winner in a keenly contested and rigorously processed national nomination.

Ukeh disclosed this on Monday when he led a team of the Newspapers publication company top management staff that includes Messrs Chidi Nnadi, Ugonna Anaejionu and Stanley Uzoaru to the paradise on earth architecturally designed ancestral country home of Akagburuonye in Ogbor Uvuru ancient autonomous community in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State to present the letter, titled “NOMINATION FOR THE SUN HUMANITARIAN SERVICE ICON AWARD 2025” dated 26/01/2026 and signed by him.

However, Akagburuonye expressed gratitude over the nomination and assured not to take the award for granted even as he dedicated the award to God Almighty for His abundant blessings upon his life and family.

The philanthropist extolled the staff and management of Sun Newspaper Publication’s for the recognition, insisting that the award will spur him into doing greater things for God and humanity at large.

He assured them of his physical presence to receive the award with his friends, family members, business associates and well wishers.

The reputable organization further described Akagburuonye as, “a man of many parts, being a lawyer, engineer, renowned entrepreneur, outstanding estate developer, philanthropist, politician and community leader”.

They commended him for affecting humanity with his wealth pointing out that, through his philanthropic programmes, he has over the years, ensured that his wealth touches the lives of his Mbaise community and beyond.

According to them, “using your Hope Rising For Imolites, a humanitarian service foundation, you went into partnership with the Imo State Government to provide free medical services to Imo residents through the Imo State Health Insurance Agency.

“Using your annual Akaraugo Football Competition, you have been promoting sportsmanship. community spirit and talent hunt, just as you use your Bro Success Bible Quiz and Choral Competition to enhance knowledge, offering scholarships to winners”.

They also applauded the awardee for his efforts in ensuring that Nigerian Correctional Centers are decongested, quoting the judgement of his landmark case, “Engr. Success Obioma vs. Federal Republic of Nigeria, which he used to challenge stringent bail conditions. “By so doing, you set a standard that has been used to free many awaiting trials”.

They further commended Akagburuonye’s other philanthropic gestures that includes capacity building and offering employment opportunities to so many graduates across the nation’s six geopolitical zones, building and furnishing over 100 homes for indigent people, including his former secondary school teachers.

The revered media house also gave kudos to Akagburuonye for building an ultra modern Civil Defence secretariat in his village, which now serves as the Area Command for Mbaise; and has awarded over 1,000 education scholarships.

They further thumbed up the philanthropist for building an ultra modern 3,000 capacity Noah Ark church in his Ogbor Uvuru community, while a 2, 000 capacity mini stadium for his alma mater is still under construction, as well as ongoing construction of 5-kilometre asphalt road in his community.

According to the publishing house, “It is for these reasons and others, that The Sun Board of Editors chose you as winner of The Sun Humanitarian Service Icon award 2025.

“The Sun Humanitarian Service Icon Award is given to that man or woman who has used both public and private resources to make positive impact on the people” they stated.

The formal presentation of the award they said will be held at The Sun Awards 2025 ceremony scheduled at a prestigious hotel in Lagos on Saturday January 31, 2026.

