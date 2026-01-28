Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Awaka Ezeship stool dispute: I have been vindicated by Supreme Court judgment – Emezi

Chief Charles Emezi, a frontline contender for the historical enthronement as the rightful traditional ruler of the disputed Awaka ancient Kingdom Ezeship stool was affirmed last Tuesday (27/01/2026)in the ruling/judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria sitting in Abuja.

The Apex Court in its ruling dismissed the appeal of Late Chief Akujobi David Osuagwu and upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division and the High Court of Imo State which had pronounced him as the authentic traditional ruler of the embattled community in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

Emezi who described the Supreme Court judgement as a vindication of his firm believe in rule of law and the judiciary stated this at the Court premises while addressing Journalists shortly after the apex court pronounced the sound ruling/ judgement, that erupted the court into songs of praises by the multitude of personalities that attended the Court session.

According to him ” God ! I have been vindicated by my 16 years of having unshakeable faith with God, rule of law and the judiciary. This is the dawn of a positive era for my people, Imo State and Nigerians at large.

” Honestly, I dedicate this final victory today to God Almighty, my good people of Awaka ancient clan for their perseverance, steadfastness and love for equity and justice. The victory is for all and sundry. I urge all to close ranks in the overall interest of our beloved autonomous community.

” Certainly, the battles are over, the rifts are equally over. We must move forward, with brotherly love and unity of purpose. The winning is for the community. The interest of the community supercedes every other interest. We’re one another’s brothers and sisters. Our good traditional and cultural heritages must be respected, improved and sustained. I stand for peace, equity and justice and above all, new Awaka autonomous community is possible”.

It’s pertinent to recall that the legal battle for the now resolved authentic claimant of Ezeship stool of Awaka ancient Kingdom started since 2010 between late Chief Akujuobi David Osuagwu, v. Chief Charles Emezi and 3 others.

Interestingly and as justice demands, the claimant, Chief Charles Emezi has won the cases starting from High Court to Appeal Court and finally cemented by the Tuesday Supreme Court judgment as contained in the SUIT NO: SC/325/2013, CHIEF AKUJOBI DAVID OSUAGWU v. CHIEF CHARLES EMEZI & 3 ORS.

About The Author